NESO To Hold Protest Across the NE Region Demanding to Repeal AFSPA

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
The Northeast Students’ Organisation (NESO) will be holding protests across the northeastern parts of the country on Thursday (December 9), demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). The protests have been called in light of the Nagaland firing incident in which 14 civilians were killed during an anti-insurgency operation by the security forces.

A statement was issued by the organization on Sunday condemning the incident which resulted in the deaths of civilians and a security force personnel in Mon district of Nagaland.

“It is to be mentioned that the armed forces have been operating in NE with impunity and they are further emboldened with the imposition of a Draconian Law known as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act 1958 (AFSPA) in which the Government of India has not only refused to repeal but decided to continue the imposition of this draconian act even though there has been massive peoples movement for the repeal of this Act,” a release by NESO said.

It may be noted that NESO represents eight student bodies from across the northeastern states, namely – Garo Students’ Union (GSU), All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Naga Students’ Federation.  

