Parliament Monsoon Session From July 19 To Aug 13

The monsoon session of parliament will begin on July 19 and conclude on August 13.

“The sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on July 19. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on August 13,” a Lok Sabha release said as reported by ANI.

Rajya Sabha press communique said that the President has summoned the House to meet on July 19.

The session will continue till August 13, he added.

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) had recommended the dates for holding the session.

It is noteworthy that this will be the first parliament session since the assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said last month that the government is hopeful that the monsoon session of parliament will begin as per its normal schedule in July.

He hoped that MPs and parliament staff will be inoculated latest by July.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the monsoon session last year began in September and the winter session was canceled.

