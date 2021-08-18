Muharram 2021: Assam Govt Declares Half-Holiday On Friday

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Muharram

Assam government announced a half-holiday on the account of Muharram on August 2020 (Friday) instead of August 19 across the state.

An order issued by the government on Wednesday read: The Government of Assam has declared 20th August 2021 as half-holiday on account of “Muharram” instead of 19th August 2021in the State of Assam as per Office Memorandum of the Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Government of India and on decision received from the State Hilal Committee, Assam in this regard.

In India, the Markazi Ruyat e Hilal Committee under Imarat e Shariah New Delhi confirmed the start of the Islamic New Year 1443 AH on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 hence, Ashura will be marked in the country on August 20, 2021. This means that the fast for 9th Muharram will be observed on August 19, 2021.

