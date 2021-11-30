Assam: Mystery Shrouds Recovery Of 2 Corpses In Dibrugarh

By Pratidin Bureau
Two dead bodies were recovered from a house under mysterious circumstances in Dibrugarh’s Malakhubasa area on Tuesday.

Sources said one of the dead bodies belonged to a male, while the other belonged to a female person.

The male person was reportedly the landlord of the house and the female lived there on rent. Their identities could not be ascertained immediately.

The mysterious recovery of the dead bodies has caused a great stir among locals. It is suspected that both of them were murdered.

More details awaited.

