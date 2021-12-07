Nagaland Cabinet Urges Centre to Repeal AFSPA

The Nagaland cabinet has urged the central government to withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state amid the killing of fourteen civilians and one security personnel in a firing incident that took place in Mon district on December 4.

The act gives the Indian Armed Forces Special powers to maintain public order in disturbed areas.

The Nagaland government will soon write a formal letter with strong recommendations for the withdrawal of the act in the state. On Monday, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had said his government has asked the Centre to remove the act from Nagaland.

Several civil society groups, students’ organisations, NGOs, political parties and tribal groups have also raised their voices, demanding the immediate repeal of AFSPA in northeast India.

Additionally, the state government has decided to call off the ongoing Hornbill Festival in light of the firing incident. The festival is an annual ten-day event during which different communities in the northeast showcase their culture. It began on December 1 and witnessed participation from thousands of tourists from Indian and abroad.

