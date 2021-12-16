National

Nagaland CM Launches Online Portal For ILP Applications

By Pratidin Bureau

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday launched an Inner Line Permit (ILP) portal by including more categories of applicants.

Rio noted that the online issuance of ILPs for tourists was made operational in November 2019 while the new module will cover other categories such as businessmen, traders, labourers, priests, and students.

“It is part of the government’s effort for making public services available in a more efficient and user-friendly manner,” he said.

“With strict timelines and monitoring, it should be possible to see that the approval process is not abused and the ILP applicants are also happy,” he added.

As per reports, a total of 17,786 online ILP applications have been received to date.

The ILP is a document that allows non-indigenous people from outside the state to enter or temporarily stay in Nagaland. At present, it is in force in three northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

The chief minister said that ILP is a tool to protect the indigenous people of Nagaland and the concept originates from the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act, 1873. It was included as part of the 16-point agreement that led to the formation of the state in 1963.

Also Read: Nagaland Firing: Konyak Community to Continue Agitation from Dec 16

