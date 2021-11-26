NationalTop Stories

Nagaland: Fire Breaks out at CM’s Office

By Pratidin Bureau

A massive fire broke out at Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio’s Office on Friday morning. According to reports the fire broke out at 7 AM at the CM’s office situated at New Secretariat in Kohima.

This is the second incident of fire at Nagaland CMO in ten years.

According to reports, the fire occurred due to short circuit. However, no casualty or damage have been reported. Many documents have been gutted in the fire.

The fire was spotted by personnel during parade rehearsal. People present at the office doused the fire before the fire brigade reached the spot.

