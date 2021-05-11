Nagaland Govt Impose Statewide Lockdown from May 14

The Nagaland Government imposed a total lockdown in the state from May 14 following a steady rise in COVID-19 cases.

The decision to impose the lockdown in the state comes after a meeting of the high powered committee on COVID-19 has been conducted.

While the government will issue a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed during the lockdown later on Tuesday, Mmhonlumo Kikon, spokesperson for the COVID-19 task force said existing restrictions will continue till the lockdown is in place.

Here are the exemptions during the lockdown:

The government has said that essential services, including agricultural activities, will be exempted from the full lockdown.

During the course of the lockdown, government departments will also continue to function with a core team of department heads.

Construction activities may be permitted but the contractor and firms will be responsible for ensuring adherence to all SOPs for the workers

During the lockdown period, the Health Department will pursue aggressive testing, utilizing the testing capacity of the COVID-19 laboratories.

As of May 10, Nagaland had about 16,283 COVID-19 cases following the detection of 133 fresh cases on Monday. The death toll rose to 150 with the death of 10 persons.

Also Read: COVID Horror: Over 150 Bodies Found Dumped In Ganga River