Nagaland: Hornbill Festival from Dec 1, Organizer Announces Events

The much awaited Hornbill Festival will kick start from December 1 after a gap of one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nagaland art and culture department and the organizers of the festival announced the events for the 10-day festival.

The department said daily cultural performances will be held at the main arena of the Hornbill Festival.

Cultural troupes from all 17 tribes within the state will showcase their lively songs and dances in their colourful traditional attires in hornbill festival.

The Artists’ Corner at the World War-II Museum premises at Kisama will have display and sale of art works, demonstrative arts etc.

The Archives’ Exhibition will showcase collection of selected historical documents from public and private records with reading facilities for interested students, scholars and researchers and Sale of departmental publications at World War-II Complex.

“A must visit place to see, understand and experience the historic event is the World War – II Museum, Kisama, where outstanding relics and artifacts are on display,” the department said.

The museum will be open for the public from 10 am to 4 pm from December 1.

Considered as one of the most renowned celebrations of Nagas, during this festival, every year people of Nagaland gather in huge numbers for merry-making and frolic in the form of drinking, singing, dancing and relishing traditional cuisines of the state.

