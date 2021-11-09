Nath-Yogi Population Of Assam Demand Rights

The Nath-Yogis have immeasurable contribution towards the culture, development of the language, and many other spheres but they remained neglected in politics, economics, and in the society as a whole, they said, highlighting that since the independence of India only seven people have represented the tribe in the legislature.

The Assam Nath-Yogi Jatiya Parishad, the political wing of Assam Pradeshik Yogi Sanmilani on Tuesday said that the Nath-Yogi population of Assam has been left out of considerations for a long time.

Addressing the press on the occasion of centenary celebrations of the organization, they said that the Nath-Yogi population, one of the oldest indigenous people of the region, has been looked over by the government for a long time.

They said that they are angered after repeatedly trying and failing to hold the demands of the people in front of many governments, adding that none have given them due importance. They said that Assam Legislative Assembly has 126 MLAs in today’s date but none from their tribe.

They further said that people from the tribe have always fought and laid down their lives for the region and for the nation many a time, yet the tribe has always remained neglected. They informed that they had held a meeting with the Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, on September 27, to put forward their problems, looking for support. But they have not received the solutions they expected.

They mentioned that they had sought representation of their eligible people in certain corporations but in the recently released list by the government, no one from their tribe got in. They said that they were left aggrieved by the decision and hence have sought to put their demands in front of the people.

The listed demands are as follows:

Similar to Koch-Rajbongshi and Tai Ahom tribes, they have demanded an autonomous council for themselves the overall welfare of the tribe.

Every autonomous council of Assam where Nath-Yogis reside should get a designated official from the state government.

The 25% Nath-Yogi population residing in newly formed Kamatapur Autonomous Council Goalpara district be exempted from the to-be-formed council for the Nath-Yogis.

Eligible people from the tribe be given highest eligible posts in various corporations of the state.

The textbooks in secondary and senior secondary schools should mention about Dhekiajuli’s Shahid Manowar Nath, Khohuli Devi and Kumoli Devi, their sacrifice during the freedom struggle.

A seat each be reserved in the name of Mahayogi Mathendranath and Guru Gorkhanath in the universities of Assam.

A newly built flyover in Guwahati be named after distinguished Pandit Tatyabhushan Rajmohan Nath or Shahid Manowar Nath.

They have informed that they have always been “taken for granted” by every government and every political party and hence will be forced to organise massive democratic protests to get their demands.

