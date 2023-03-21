Man Apprehended by NIA in NGO Terror Funding Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested journalist Irfan Mehraj in relation to the NGO Terror funding case from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The president and ex-Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) tweeted, "While conmen are given a free run in Kashmir, journalists like Irfan Mehraj are arrested for doing their duty by speaking the truth. Draconian laws like UAPA are abused constantly to ensure that the process itself becomes the punishment."

NIA in a statement said, "Irfan Mehraj was a close associate of Khurram Parvez and was working with his organisation, Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS). Investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding terror activities in the valley and had also been in the propagation of a secessionist agenda in the Valley under the garb of protection of human rights."

The agency said that they suspected involvement of some valley-based NGOs, Trusts, and Societies in the funding of terror-related.

"Some NGOs, both registered as well as non-registered, have come to notice collecting funds domestically and abroad under the cover of doing charity and various welfare activities, including Public Health and Education,” it added.

The agency further said that some of the organizations have developed links with banned terrorist organizations.