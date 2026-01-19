10,000 Special Guests From Across India Invited for 77th Republic Day Parade

Around 10,000 special guests from across the country have been invited to witness the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on January 26, 2026, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

Advertisment

According to a Press Information Bureau release, the invitees include individuals and groups from diverse walks of life who have made exemplary contributions to nation-building. The initiative aims to honour grassroots achievers and enhance Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) in national celebrations.

The special guests, along with their spouses, represent a wide spectrum of sectors, including agriculture, innovation, science and technology, defence, sports, social welfare, entrepreneurship, and community service. Among those invited are winners of international and para-sports events, farmers practising natural farming, beneficiaries of major government schemes, scientists involved in key ISRO and DRDO missions, researchers under the Deep Ocean Mission, and innovators from start-ups and MSMEs.

The guest list also includes transgenders and rehabilitated beggars under the PM SMILE scheme, beneficiaries of tribal welfare initiatives such as the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, women producer groups, self-help group members, including Lakhpati Didis, artisans trained under schemes like PM Vishwakarma and Khadi Vikas Yojana, and workers from the unorganised sector receiving pensions under PM Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana.

Further, invitations have been extended to anganwadi workers under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, street vendors supported through PM SVANidhi, water warriors under the National Mission for Clean Ganga, construction workers from the Border Roads Organisation and Kartavya Bhawan, as well as beneficiaries of Jal Jeevan Mission from rural and marginalised communities.

The list also features My Bharat volunteers, best-performing Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, intellectual property holders, winners of the Veer Gatha project, participants of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, interns under the PM Internship Scheme, and children who won the National School Band Competition. Foreign delegates under the Youth Exchange Programme 2026 and monk delegations attending the 2nd Global Buddhist Summit 2026 are also among the invitees.

The Ministry said the special guests will be prominently seated along Kartavya Path during the parade. In addition to the Republic Day Samaroh, arrangements have been made for them to visit the National War Memorial, the PM Sangrahalaya, and other prominent landmarks in the national capital. They will also have opportunities to interact with Union ministers during their visit.