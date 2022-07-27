1,059 Tigers Died In India Since 2012: Report

As many as 1,059 tigers have died in India since 2012 with Madhya Pradesh recording the most number of deaths.

Known as the ‘tiger state’, Madhya Pradesh accounts for 270 deaths during the period.

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), this year so far, a total of 75 tigers have died, while the number was 127 for 2021, the highest in the period of 2012-2022.

Official data suggests that in 2020, as many as 106 tigers died, while the number was 96 in 2019, 101 in 2018, 117 in 2017, 121 in 2016, 82 in 2015, 78 in 2014, and 68 in 2013 and 88 in 2012.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra recorded 183 tiger deaths, Karnataka recorded 150 and Uttarakhand reported 96 deaths.

In addition, Assam (72), Tamil Nadu (66), Uttar Pradesh (56) and Kerala (55) were the states that reported the most number of tiger deaths during that period.

Moreover, Rajasthan (25), Bihar (17), West Bengal (13), Chhattisgarh (11) and Andhra Pradesh (11) also are on the list.