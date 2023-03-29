11-Year-Old Indian Girl Develops AI App to Detect Eye Disease

An eleven-year-old Indian girl named Leena Rafeeq has created an AI app named Ogler Eyescan to detect various eye diseases and conditions.

The mobile app works through a unique scanning process using advanced computer vision and machine learning algorithms.

Ogler uses a range of factors, including light and colour intensity, distance, and look-up points, to identify the position of the eyes within the frame range. Once the quality of the scan has been established, the app employs trained models to diagnose possible eye diseases or conditions, such as Arcus, Melanoma, Pterygium, and Cataract.

According to reports, Leena created Ogler without utilising any third-party libraries or packages, using the SwiftUI programming language. The app's development involved six months of reasearch and devepoment of the software.

Leena shared the news on social media which quickly went viral, with many users congratulating her on her achievement. The app has garnered attention for its innovative approach to detecting eye diseases.

Leena's older sister Hana Rafeeq also made headlines a few years ago for becoming the youngest iOS developer by creating an app. Hana's achievement garnered praise from Apple CEO Tim Cook, and her sister Leena has now followed in her footsteps with the creation of Ogler Eyescan.