12 Naxals Including 5 Females Killed In Encounter At Maharashtra Border

An encounter between security forces and Naxals in Wandoli village, situated on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, resulted in the deaths of 12 Naxal cadres, including five women.
Laxman Atram, Divisional Committee member and in charge of the Tipagad Dalam, was among those killed. Identification of the deceased Naxals and area searches are currently ongoing.
Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, Neelotpal, reported that the deceased Maoists, including Laxman Atram, were involved in various criminal activities such as encounters, arson, and murder. He confirmed that all armed formations and cadres in Uttar Gadchiroli have been neutralized by the police, declaring the region free of Naxal influence.
Neelotpal stated, "All armed formations and cadres in Uttar Gadchiroli have been neutralised by the police. Uttar Gadchiroli is now naxal-free."
In recognition of the successful operation, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a cash reward of Rs. 51 lakhs for the C60 commandos and Gadchiroli Police who participated in the operation.
The encounter unfolded after seven C-60 parties led by Deputy Superintendent of Police officers were deployed near the Chattisgarh border in Wandoli village. On July 17, a fierce firefight erupted between the Maharashtra Police C-60 team and Maoist insurgents in the forest area between Chhindbhatti and PV-82 along the Kanker border.
The exchange of fire commenced on Wednesday afternoon and continued intermittently for six hours. As a result, 12 Naxal cadres were killed. One police sub-inspector (PSI) and one jawan sustained injuries but are reported to be out of danger. They have been evacuated to Nagpur for treatment.
During subsequent area searches, security forces recovered seven firearms, including three AK-47s, two INSAS rifles, one carbine, and one SLR. Search operations in the region have been intensified as security forces maintain vigilance over the area.