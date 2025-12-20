129 Flights Cancelled as Severe Fog Disrupts Delhi-NCR Air Operations

Extreme fog continued to blanket large parts of northern India early Saturday, severely disrupting air, rail and road transport across several states, with Delhi emerging as the worst affected. As many as 129 flights were cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to persistent low visibility.

In the national capital, dense fog sharply reduced visibility across major roads and residential areas, slowing traffic movement and affecting daily life. According to airport sources, 66 arriving and 63 departing flights were cancelled on Saturday morning, while several others were delayed or rescheduled.

Airport operations at IGI were conducted under CAT III low-visibility conditions, allowing limited landings and take-offs. Flight tracking data showed delays across multiple airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa. The lowest visibility recorded till 8.30 am was 200 metres at Safdarjung and 350 metres at Palam.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning of dense to very dense fog conditions throughout the day. The weather office said fog was likely to persist during early morning and late evening hours, increasing the risk of further disruptions to air, rail and road transport.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said Low Visibility Procedures were in force from early morning and advised passengers to check flight status with airlines before travelling to the airport, as delays and cancellations were expected.

Amid widespread fog across northern India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 19 directed airlines to strictly follow passenger facilitation norms during low-visibility conditions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been asked to ensure compliance, including timely updates on delays, cancellations and diversions.

As per the guidelines, airlines must provide meals, alternative travel arrangements or hotel accommodation for extended delays, while passengers affected by short-notice cancellations are entitled to full refunds or alternate flights at no extra cost.

Dense fog also affected transport services in several other states. At Dehradun Airport, flight operations were impacted, while rail services ran late due to near-zero visibility. Similar conditions were reported from Jammu, where thick fog disrupted both air and surface transport. The Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in the plains and snowfall in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday evening.

In Bihar, several flights were delayed and some cancelled at Patna airport due to foggy conditions. Punjab also witnessed dense fog and cold weather, with Hoshiarpur recording the lowest temperature in the region at 4.8 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh remained enveloped in fog, reducing visibility in several areas.

In Uttar Pradesh, fog continued to affect normal life, with the Taj Mahal in Agra partially obscured and poor visibility reported from Kanpur and Mathura amid cold wave conditions.

Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi remained alarmingly poor. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 7 am, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 376, falling in the “very poor” category. Several areas recorded AQI levels above 400, including ITO, Vivek Vihar, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Nehru Nagar and Wazirpur, indicating “severe” pollution levels.

