13 Flights Cancelled In Kolkata, Bengaluru Amid West Asia Airspace Crisis

Air travel between eastern and southern India and key Middle Eastern destinations faced major disruption on Saturday, as escalating hostilities involving Iran, the United States and Israel triggered airspace restrictions across parts of West Asia. The fallout led to the cancellation of 13 flights from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and Kempegowda International Airport, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and scrambling for alternatives.

Sudden Cancellations in Kolkata

At Kolkata airport, four outbound international services were called off, catching many travellers off guard. The affected flights included services operated by Emirates, Qatar Airways, Air Arabia, and Etihad Airways to destinations such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi.

Several passengers said they had received no prior communication about the cancellations and only learned of the situation after arriving at the airport. Confusion mounted as flight information screens initially showed delays rather than outright cancellations, prompting many to wait in long queues for clarification.

Among those affected were foreign nationals and migrant workers connecting to other destinations. Some travellers expressed frustration over the lack of direct communication from airline representatives, saying they were advised to monitor websites or return home until further updates were issued.

One passenger, who was scheduled to travel to Israel via Dubai, said the uncertainty had left him deeply anxious about his future employment prospects. Others worried about visa validity, missed connections and additional accommodation expenses as they tried to rearrange travel plans at short notice.

Nine Arrivals Cancelled in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, nine inbound flights from cities including Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, Doha and Dubai were cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport. The affected services were operated by IndiGo, Air India Express, and Emirates.

Airport authorities confirmed that the cancellations were linked to temporary airspace closures and operational restrictions in parts of the Middle East. With several corridors deemed unsafe for civilian aviation, airlines were forced to suspend or reroute services, leading to knock-on effects across multiple sectors.

The disruption created logistical challenges not only for passengers awaiting arrivals but also for families gathered at the airport to receive relatives. Airline help desks reported a surge in enquiries, while travel agents struggled to access booking systems amid heavy traffic and system slowdowns.

Wider Impact on Aviation

The flight suspensions reflect the broader consequences of rising military tensions in the region. As missile exchanges and aerial operations intensified, multiple countries imposed precautionary airspace restrictions, prompting global carriers to reassess flight paths.

Aviation analysts noted that even limited closures over strategic corridors can significantly affect traffic between India and West Asia, one of the busiest international routes due to labour migration, tourism and business travel. Rerouting aircraft often means longer flying times, higher fuel consumption and complex crew scheduling adjustments.

For passengers, however, the immediate concern remained uncertainty. Many at both airports described waiting for official confirmation from airlines, while others hurriedly explored alternative connections through different hubs.