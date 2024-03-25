13 Priests Injured In Fire at Ujjain Mahakal Temple During Holi Celebrations

A massive fire broke out at the Ujjain Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh, leaving at least 13 individuals injured, predominantly priests. The incident occurred during the early morning 'bhasma aarti' ritual amid the festive atmosphere of Holi celebrations on the temple premises.
The blaze originated in the 'garba griha' or sanctum sanctorum of the temple, according to Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh. Thirteen priests sustained burn injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital. A magisterial inquiry has been initiated to investigate the cause of the fire.
Eyewitnesses reported that the fire erupted while 'gulal' (coloured powder) was being used as part of a religious ceremony.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah received a briefing on the situation from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, assuring that the local administration would extend full support to the injured.
Chief Minister Yadav expressed sorrow over the incident, which occurred during the morning Bhasma Aarti at the sanctum sanctorum of the Baba Mahakal temple.
He affirmed his continuous engagement with the administration, ensuring that the situation is under control and extending prayers for the swift recovery of all those injured.