13,166 New Covid-19 cases reported in India

India on Friday reported 13,166 Covid-19 cases, taking the active cases to 1,34,235. According to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the fresh cases were detected from 10,30,016 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests conducted in the country stands at 76.12 crore, the ministry informed. India also recorded 26,988 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,22,46,884.

Meanwhile, the active cases now stand at 0.31 percent, as per the data released, while the recovery rate stood at 98.49 percent.

Apart from that, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.28 percent. Notably, India also reported 302 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths due to Covid-19 to 5,13,226.

With more than 176.86 crore vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the total Covid-19 vaccine coverage rose to 175.83 crores.