15 Killed After Pickup Truck Plunges Into Gorge in Chhattisgarh

Fourteen women and one man lost their lives, while eight others sustained injuries in a tragic accident in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Monday, May 20th.
The incident occurred near Bahpani village under the jurisdiction of Kukdur police station as the victims were returning from collecting tendu leaves in a mini goods vehicle. The vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a gorge, resulting in fatalities and injuries.
Promptly, a police team arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations. The injured individuals are being transferred to the hospital for treatment.
Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said, "The news of the death of 15 people due to the overturning of a pick-up vehicle full of workers in Kawardha is extremely painful. My condolences are with all the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims and their families."