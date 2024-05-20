15 Killed After Pickup Truck Plunges Into Gorge in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said, "The news of the death of 15 people due to the overturning of a pick-up vehicle full of workers in Kawardha is extremely painful. My condolences are with all the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims and their families."