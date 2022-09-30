15 Prisoners Serving Life Term Released from Tripura Jail

As many as 15 prisoners serving life terms were pardoned and released from a jail in Tripura on Thursday.

The prisoners who were pardoned include a CRPF jawan from Agra and two women, the officials said.

Fourteen of the 15 prisoners were released from Bishalgarh Kendriya Sansodhanagar in the presence of the state Minister for Prison Ram Prasad Paul and other senior officials.

Ram Prasad Paul said that the prisoners who were pardoned had already spent 14 to 15 years behind bars and have rectified themselves completely during their prison days.

The CRPF jawan is presently lodged in a jail in Agra and the decision on his release will be communicated to the jail authority soon, the officials said. He was posted in Tripura was convicted to life term after he was found guilty of killing an official of the force in 2008.