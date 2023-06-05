15 top Indian Environmentalists who are making a difference

Jadav Payeng

Jadav Payeng, known as the Forest Man of India, is a renowned environmentalist celebrated for his exceptional contribution to the restoration of nature. Hailing from the picturesque state of Assam in Northeast India, which is renowned for its abundant greenery, Payeng has dedicated several decades of his life to transforming a barren sandbar on the Brahmaputra River into a thriving forest. The forest, named Molai Forest after Jadav's nickname, 'Molai,' stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to environmental conservation.

Payeng's remarkable initiative has not only rejuvenated the land but has also earned him well-deserved recognition. In acknowledgment of his extraordinary efforts, he was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India. This accolade not only reflects the significance of his work but also serves as an inspiration to individuals worldwide to take proactive steps in safeguarding our environment.