150 Crude Bombs Recovered From Well In West Bengal; Defused

A total of 150 fresh crude bombs were recovered from West Bengal's Bhatpara of North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

Panic spread after the bombs were recovered from an abandoned well in Nayabazar area of Bhatpara Municipality 8th Ward of North 24 Parganas district.

Bhatpara police have started an investigation into the origin of the bombs.

The Police are investigating the presence of more bombs in the area.

The bomb squad began an operation to defuse the bombs and defused the bombs.

Two fire engines were also on the spot.

Police suspect more such fresh bombs in the area.

In December last year, ahead of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Contai, a blast was reported at the residence of booth president Rajkumar Manna's home in East Medinipur.

Two bodies were recovered and injuries have also been reported from the Arjun Nagar area blast night that occurred under Bhupati Nagar Police Station limits.