150 Women Raped For Months In Bihar, Held Hostage On Pretext Of Jobs

Muzaffarpur in Bihar, has been shaken by a disturbing revelation involving a call centre operated under sinister intentions by DBR Networking. Promoted through social media ads targeting women, the company lured applicants with promises of a bright future, conditioned on a payment of Rs 20,000 for training.
According to reports and a First Information Report (FIR) filed on June 2, the reality behind these promises was a nightmarish ordeal for around 150 women who responded. Upon arrival at the Muzaffarpur centre, they were coerced into rigorous training sessions where they were trained not only in call handling but also in deceptive practices to scam unsuspecting individuals.
The situation quickly escalated into a cycle of mental and physical abuse. Women faced severe mental torture for failing to meet sales targets, with one survivor alleging rape as punishment for underperformance. The main accused, Tilak Kumar Singh, stands accused of sexually assaulting women repeatedly and forcing abortions upon those who became pregnant.
Nine individuals have been implicated in the FIR, with Manish Kumar Singh identified as the principal accused and alleged owner of the company based in Noida. Law enforcement efforts have led to Tilak Kumar Singh's arrest in Gorakhpur, with ongoing efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects.
Awadhesh Dixit, Superintendent of Police (City), Muzaffarpur, condemned the heinous acts, stating, "The survivor has alleged that the accused kept on assaulting her in a room for several months."