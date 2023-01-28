162 IEDs Recovered In Maoist-Infested Aurangabad In Bihar

In a joint operation in Bihar's Maoist-affected Aurangabad, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bihar police have seized 162 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and other equipment on Friday.

In a statement, CRPF said, "With the intensive operations conducted by CRPF and Bihar Police against the outlawed Maoists, the State is inching towards normalcy. The operations are continuing in the areas which were earlier considered to be strongholds of Maoists, with the objective of demining the IEDs planted by the Maoists and recovering arms and ammunition that they must have left hidden while fleeing in haste."

"In one such search and destroy operation by CRPF and Bihar Police in the area of Laduiya Pahad, Aurangabad on January 27, 13 pressure IEDs were detected initially," the statement read.

"The troops destroyed the IEDs in situ and continued with the operation. When they reached near a cave and scanned the cave carefully, 149 IEDs weighing about a kg each were recovered. The troops demolished the IEDs in situ observing prescribed security precautions," the statement further informed.

(With Inputs from ANI)