17 Organizations Declared Unlawful Under UAPA, Union Minister Shares Details

A total of 17 organizations have been declared unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, reports said on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the details in a written reply, naming the organizations as unlawful associations under the UAPA.
The organizations named by the Union Minister are Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI); United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA); National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB); Meitei Extremist Organizations, namely (i) Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) (ii) United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples' Army (MPA); (iii) Peoples' Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its Armed wing, the 'Red Army'; (iv) Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and its armed wing, also called the 'Red Army'; (v) Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL); (vi) Coordination Committee (CorCom); and (vii) Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK) among those 17 organizations declared as unlawful associations under the UAPA.
Besides, the MoS said, the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF); National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT); Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC); Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE); National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN (K)]; Islamic Research Foundation (IRF); Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Jammu and Kashmir; Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd, Yasin Malik faction); Sikhs for Justice (SFJ); Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala are other organizations declared as unlawful associations by the MHA.
The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA), and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) are a few of the organizations identified as unlawful associations under the UAPA, according to Rai, who referenced data compiled by the MHA.
Under the authority granted by Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government can designate any group as an unlawful association, with this designation applying nationwide, added the Minister of State.