17 Organizations Declared Unlawful Under UAPA, Union Minister Shares Details

The organizations named by the Union Minister are Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI); United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA); National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB); Meitei Extremist Organizations, namely (i) Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) (ii) United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples' Army (MPA); (iii) Peoples' Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its Armed wing, the 'Red Army'; (iv) Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and its armed wing, also called the 'Red Army'; (v) Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL); (vi) Coordination Committee (CorCom); and (vii) Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK) among those 17 organizations declared as unlawful associations under the UAPA.