2 Persons Arrested After Massive Protests at Jama Masjid

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the Jama Masjid protest that took place on Friday over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is charged for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony.

Earlier on Friday, a massive protest erupted after Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid over alleged inflammatory remarks of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

