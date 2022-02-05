2 Terrorists Killed In An Encounter In J&K's Rangpora Zakura

Two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter with security forces on Saturday, police said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon-and-search operation based on specific information in the Rangpora Zakura area of Srinagar today in which two terrorists were killed, a spokesperson said.

He said, “During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter”.

The terrorists were killed in a gunfight that ensued. Their bodies were recovered from the site of the encounter, informed the official.

The terrorists who were gunned down were identified as Ikhlaq Ahmed Hajam of Kujer Frisal, Kulgam and Adil Nisar Dar of Malangpora in Pulwama. Both of them were affiliated to banned terror outfit LeT/TRF (The Resistance Front), a wing of the LeT, the spokesperson said.

Hajam was active since June 2021 and Dar since August 2021, according to police records.

The spokesperson said, “Both were categorised terrorists and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attack on police and security forces and civilian atrocities. Besides, they were also instrumental in motivating the gullible youth to join terror folds and reviving the OGW network”.

Hajam was the mastermind behind the recent killing of head constable Ali Mohammad at Hasanpora Anantnag on January 29, he said. He was also involved in an IED blast on the Qaimoh-Yaripora road on January 18.

Arms and ammunition including two pistols and five hand grenades along with other incriminating materials from the site of the encounter. Further investigation has been opened into the incident.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar congratulated Srinagar Police for carrying out the operation without any collateral damages, the spokesperson further added.