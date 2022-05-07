2 Tidong Hydropower Project Employees Die in Himachal

Two employees of the Tidong Hydropower Project at Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh died after a major accident at the site on Saturday morning.

According to reports, a trolley leading inside the tunnel of the project slipped and fell deep inside at around 11 am. Five workers of the project were travelling in the trolley when it reportedly slipped off from the track and fell deep inside to hundreds of feet crossing a slope of 45 to 50 degrees.

The power project is located at Retakhan on the Tidong River.

The rescue operations were conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel of the 50th Battalion along with other agencies.

Meanwhile, three injured persons were taken out of the tunnel and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The deceased were residents of Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand. The rescue operation was called off at 2.30 pm after the bodies were retrieved.

Also Read: 802 Projects under Sagarmala to be Completed by 2035: Sarbananda Sonowal