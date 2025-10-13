20 Dead as Torrential Rains Trigger Massive Landslides in Darjeeling and Mirik Hills

At least 20 people, including children, were killed and several others injured as incessant heavy rainfall triggered massive landslides and flash floods across the Mirik and Darjeeling hills in North Bengal on Sunday, sweeping away homes, cutting off vital road links, and leaving hundreds of tourists stranded.

According to reports compiled by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district administration, fatalities were reported from several locations including Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Nagrakata, and the Mirik Lake area.

The NDRF confirmed that 11 people died in Mirik, the worst-hit zone, while seven injured were rescued from debris. In Darjeeling, seven more deaths were reported as rescue operations continued late into the night with the assistance of police, local administration, and disaster response teams.

“Seven deaths have been reported due to a major landslide in Darjeeling subdivision triggered by heavy rainfall since last night. The rescue and relief work is on,” said Darjeeling SDO Richard Lepcha.

‘Grave Situation’, Says Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the situation in North Bengal as “grave” and announced that she would visit the affected areas on Monday to assess the damage.

Speaking to a television channel, Banerjee said,

“Due to incessant rain in Bhutan, water has overflowed into North Bengal. This disaster is unfortunate — natural calamities are beyond our control. I have been monitoring the situation since 6 am and held virtual meetings with officials of five affected districts along with the chief secretary.”

She said over 300 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours had caused severe flooding and landslides at multiple locations, drawing parallels to the intense flooding that hit Kolkata last month.

Banerjee will leave for Siliguri on Monday afternoon with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant after attending the Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata, which will feature over 100 puja committees.

“Thousands of tourists are stranded due to road blockages and landslides. I urge them not to panic. Hotels must not overcharge them — their safety is our responsibility,” the Chief Minister said, assuring that arrangements were being made for their safe return.

She also announced government compensation and a job for one family member of each deceased victim, though the amount was not specified.

National Leaders Express Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and said the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas was being closely monitored.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi said,

“Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed condolences, calling the disaster “distressing.”

“The tragic loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is distressing. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the success of rescue and relief operations,” Murmu said in a post on X.

Opposition and Local Leaders Respond

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said life in the hilly regions has been severely affected as communication and transport links to Siliguri, Terai, and Dooars have been disrupted.

He said the iron bridge over the Balason River at Dudhia, connecting Siliguri and Mirik, collapsed due to the heavy rain.

“Thousands are stranded without access to essential supplies. Relief materials, food, water, medicines, and temporary shelters must reach them urgently,” Adhikari said, urging the Chief Secretary to mobilise resources.

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya expressed grief and said party workers were assisting affected residents, while Darjeeling MP Raju Bista lauded locals for coming together in relief efforts.

Relief, Rescue and Red Alert

Teams from the State Disaster Management Department, NDRF, and Darjeeling district administration, along with local volunteers, have been deployed across affected zones.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, till October 6, warning of more landslides and road blockages due to saturated soil conditions.

The NDRF reported that road connectivity remains severely disrupted in Darjeeling district and parts of North Sikkim, with one village in Mirik currently marooned by floodwaters and debris.

Visuals on social media show large swathes of roads buried under mud and rock, underscoring the magnitude of the disaster.

