2020 Hathras Gang Rape: UP Court Acquits 3, Convicts One

A Uttar Pradesh court on Thursday acquitted the three men accused in the 2020 Hathras gangrape-murder case while the main suspect was convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Officials informed that the main suspect Sandeep Thakur has been convicted under the lesser charge and not of rape or murder while the other three accused, Sandeep’s uncle Ravi and their friends Luv Kush and Ramu were cleared of the charges.

It may be mentioned that in the year 2020, a Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men identified as Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu, in Hathras on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

Furthermore, the victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”.