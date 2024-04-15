21 Former Judges Write to CJI Chandrachud Highlighting Judicial Pressure Concerns

A coalition of 21 retired judges, including members from both the Supreme Court and various high courts, has written a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, expressing concerns about mounting efforts to undermine the judiciary through pressure tactics, spreading misinformation, and public criticism.
The retired judges accused certain groups of having vested interests in manipulating the judiciary for political gains, which they argue erodes public trust in the legal system.
While the letter did not cite specific incidents, it comes amid heightened tensions between the ruling BJP and opposition parties, particularly regarding legal actions against some opposition leaders in corruption cases.
The retired jurists, which include prominent figures like Justices Deepak Verma, Krishna Murari, Dinesh Maheshwari, and M R Shah, criticized detractors for using covert methods to influence judicial proceedings, thereby compromising the integrity of courts and judges.
They expressed concern about the tactics of spreading misinformation and manipulating public sentiment, especially in cases of social, economic, and political importance, which they believe threatens judicial independence.
The retired judges called for robust measures to protect the judiciary's autonomy, urging the Supreme Court and the legal community to resist external pressures and uphold the integrity of the legal system.
Highlighting the judiciary's vital role in safeguarding democratic principles, the retired judges stressed the importance of judicial resilience against temporary political interests, emphasizing the judiciary's role as a pillar of democracy.
They criticized the practice of selectively praising judicial decisions that align with one's views while criticizing those that do not, arguing that it undermines the essence of judicial review and the rule of law.
Amid growing concerns about judicial independence and autonomy, the letter from the retired judges serves as a call for vigilance and determination to uphold the integrity of the judiciary in the face of evolving socio-political dynamics.