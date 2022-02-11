22 Arrested In 4 Month Long Pan India Operation By NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested 22 people in a four month long operation throughout India for purchasing drugs through dark net. The operations ran in India as well as abroad, informed NCB.

The NCB said in a statement, “People have been arrested from Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Assam, and West Bengal. Drug purchase in the country and abroad through darknet has also been disclosed”.

The drugs control bureau also informed that an NCB official was found involved in the syndicate and was reportedly helping the mastermind. He was later arrested, informed NCB.

The operation was being run for the last four months and people from the country and outside it were involved in the syndicate, reported ANI quoting the narcotics control body.

The NCB further said, "In a 4 month long pan-India operation, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested 22 people including NCB personnel. In this operation, the purchase of drugs through the darknet in the country and abroad has been exposed".

Notably, the government of Assam has waged a war on the drugs menace in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Since then massive quantities of drugs have been recovered and peddlers have been arrested by the Assam Police.

Earlier in the day, two peddlers were arrested from the state’s Jorhat district. Large quantities of illicit substances and numerous syringes were recovered from their possession by the police in an operation conducted in Titabor.