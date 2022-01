As many as 22 Myanmar nationals, including children, have been detained at Manipur’s Moreh along Indo-Myanmar border.

As per reports, the detainees were allegedly trying to enter India illegally on Saturday but their attempt was foiled by the troopers of Assam Rifles.

They were entering the country illegally with the aid of 12 Indian nationals.

The Myanmar nationals were later handed over to Moreh police for further investigation.