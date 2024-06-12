28 Ministers In New Modi Cabinet Have Criminals Cases Against Them: Report

A total of 28 ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third Cabinet have criminal cases lodged against them, a damning report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed.
Among these, 19 face serious charges, including attempted murder, offenses against women, and hate speech.
Notably, Shantanu Thakur, the Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, and Sukanta Majumdar, the Minister of State for Education and the Development of the North Eastern Region, are both charged with attempted murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.
The ADR report also highlights a concerning statistic: five ministers have pending cases related to crimes against women. These include Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Thakur, Majumdar, Suresh Gopi, the MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, and Jual Oram, the Tribal Affairs Minister.
Additionally, eight ministers are identified with cases related to hate speech. Overall, 28 out of the 71 ministers (39%) have declared criminal cases.
The new Council of Ministers, which took the oath on June 9, comprises 72 members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ADR report reveals that 70 out of these 71 ministers are crorepatis, with average assets amounting to Rs 107.94 crores.
Six ministers have declared assets exceeding Rs 100 crores, with Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Communications, leading the list. His total assets amount to Rs 5705.47 crores, including Rs 5598.65 crores in movable assets and Rs 106.82 crores in immovable assets.
Moreover, the report highlights that nearly 99% of the new ministers are crorepatis, showcasing a significant concentration of wealth among India's political leadership. The detailed financial overview provided by the ADR indicates an average asset declaration of Rs 107.94 crores among the ministers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 71 ministers took oath on June 9, marking the formation of the new coalition government after two full terms where the BJP held a majority on its own.