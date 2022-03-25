29 Projects Implemented in 7 years under ‘Sagarmala Project'

Union minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that 29 projects worth Rs 45,000 crore have been implemented under the ‘Sagarmala Project’ in the last seven years.

This was stated by Sonowal at an event held in Delhi to mark seven years of success of the ‘Sagarmala Project’. The event was organized by the Union Ministry of Shipping and Waterways.

Approval letters were distributed for several new projects at the event.

Sonowal said that the projects have been successfully implemented under the public-private partnership model.

He said, “The Sagarmala project has opened doors to economic potential in the country.”

The ‘Sagarmala Project’ includes projects such as modernization of existing ports and terminals, new ports, terminals, and tourism jetties, enhancement of port connectivity, inland waterways, lighthouse tourism, and industrialization around port, skill development, and technology centers.

Also read: “Don’t Rub Salt Into the Wounds of Hindus”: Assam CM to Kejriwal