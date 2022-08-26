2nd Edition of Manipur Olympic Games Begins

The 2nd edition of Manipur Olympic Games 2022 kick started at the Mapal Kangjeibung in Imphal on Friday.

The Olympic Games involve 34 sports disciplines including the indigenous games of the state. The games were inaugurated by a colourful opening ceremony.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan and state chief minister N Biren Singh along with state youths affairs and sports minister Govindas Konthoujam, President Dr Thokchom Radheshyam of Manipur Olympic Association (MOA) were present during the opening ceremony of the Games which will be held at 16 venues across the state.