2nd Edition of Manipur Olympic Games Begins

The 2nd edition of Manipur Olympic Games 2022 kick started at the Mapal Kangjeibung in Imphal on Friday.
The Olympic Games involve 34 sports disciplines including the indigenous games of the state. The games were inaugurated by a colourful opening ceremony.
Manipur Governor La Ganesan and state chief minister N Biren Singh along with state youths affairs and sports minister Govindas Konthoujam, President Dr Thokchom Radheshyam of Manipur Olympic Association (MOA) were present during the opening ceremony of the Games which will be held at 16 venues across the state.
Around 6000 sports persons representing all the 16 districts are participating in the Games. According to MOA President Dr Radheshyam, the main objective of state level competition is to create a better platform for the state sportspersons for their timely training and practice for the upcoming 2nd North East Olympic Games (Meghalaya) from October 30 to November 6 this year and 36th National Games 2022(Gujarat) from September 27 to October 10 this year.
In the recently concluded Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, the state produced seven athletes to represent the country and five of them returned home with one gold, three silver and one bronze medal.