3 Bogies of Train Catch Fire In Telangana; Passengers Evacuated Safely

A major fire erupted in the Secunderabad-bound Falaknuma Express train on Friday with the flames spreading to at least three coaches.
According to reports, the blaze broke following a short circuit, causing thick smoke to billow out of the affected bogies. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported as railway officials intervened timely and safely evacuated the passengers.
The incident occurred between Pagidipalli and Bommaipalli in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana. Three coaches of the train were severely damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported.
Visuals show the bogies completely engulfed in flames with thick smoke emitting out of it. While four bogies were completely burnt, the flames were seen spreading to two more.
The Falaknuma Express originated from Howrah and met with the fire mishap just towards the last leg of reaching its destination.