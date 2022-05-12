3 Dead, 18 Injured As Car Overturns In Chhattisgarh

Three people died and 18 were injured after a vehicle carrying several people, returning from a marriage ceremony in Panchdewari, turned upside down near Dhodhoi Chowk in Chhattisgarh, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Mahadev confirmed on Thursday.

According to the police, the mishap took place when the driver decided to take the car off-road after spotting a cattle on the road to the village Gandai.

One of the deceased, namely Bhuvan Joshi (65) died at the Gandai Community Health Centre (Gandai Samudayik Svasthya Kendra), where all the injured passengers were initially taken for treatment.

Other injured persons are currently undergoing treatment of which, Sarju Tandon (21) and Raj Tandon (22) died after being referred to a district hospital, while the condition of Suraj Tandon is been reported critical.

"We around 20-25 people were returning from a wedding ceremony in Panchdewari when a cattle suddenly came on the road near Dhodha Chowk, resulting in the turning of the vehicle upside-down after it lost its balance," said 23-year old Bholaram Chandel.

Based on Chandel's complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: International Nurses' Day: Celebrating Service of Nurses