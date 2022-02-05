3 NSCN-(IM) Cadres Nabbed In Manipur

Three active militants of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) (IM) were apprehended by troopers of Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Kangpokpi District on Thursday.

As per reports, a search operation was conducted based on information about an armed group extorting money and detained the three cadres.

They have been identified as Maithon Liangmai (50), Mairikinang Abonmei (50) and Siraibou Malangmai (28), all residents of Langka village Kangpokpi district.

One 7.65 pistol and three live rounds in a magazine, one country made shotgun with 11 cartridges, one country made hunting gun and 37 extortion slips were also recovered from their possession.

The trio has now been handed over to Sapermeina police station along with the seized items