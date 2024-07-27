3-Storey Building Collapses In Navi Mumbai, Several Feared Trapped

Several individuals are feared trapped following the collapse of a three-storey building in Shahbaz village in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning. According to Navi Mumbai Deputy Fire Officer Purushottam Jadhav, two people have been rescued so far, while two more are believed to be trapped.
"We received a call about a building collapse at 4.50 am. Two people have been rescued. Two people are likely to be trapped and rescue operation is underway to rescue them," Jadhav told ANI.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kailas Shinde also confirmed the ongoing rescue efforts. "The building collapsed around 5 am. It is a G+3 building. Two people have been rescued and two are likely trapped. The NDRF team is here, rescue operations are underway," Shinde stated.
Further details on the incident are awaited.
Earlier on July 20, parts of the balcony of Rubina Manzil, a building in Mumbai's Grand Road area, collapsed, resulting in one fatality and 13 injuries. This incident occurred at approximately 11 am near the Grant Road Railway Station.
The continuous rainfall in Maharashtra has severely impacted Mumbai, disrupting public transport and causing significant inconvenience to commuters. On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Madhya Maharashtra, effective July 28.
Several regions in Maharashtra are currently experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging and extensive traffic congestion in cities including Mumbai.