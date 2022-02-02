3 Workers Abducted By NSCN K(YA) From Campsite In Arunachal Pradesh

Militants of the banned outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland’s (NSCN) K(YA) faction abducted three construction workers from Pumao in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district.

The three abducted were reportedly road construction workers. They were working on the construction of the Pumao-Langkhow road. They were staying at a campsite from where they were abducted, the police informed.

The three abducted have been identified as Bangphua Wangpan, a resident of Langkhao village, Hiren Konch and Ramasish Mahato from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

Police informed that the three abducted workers were taken to Nyasa in Nagaland. One of them, Bangphua Wangpan, was reportedly released by the militants while the other two still remain in captivity.

Meanwhile, a joint operation was launched by the security forces against the militant outfit in the bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Myanmar.

The mobile phones and vehicle keys of the workers were reportedly stolen from the campsite by the abductors. The remaining workers had to walk for several kilometers to inform the police due to which information about the abduction reached the police late on Tuesday evening.

Notably, several cadres of the banned militant outfit NSCN K(YA) were arrested in eastern Arunachal Pradesh during a joint operation.

The insurgent group has been active in the Longding district and abduction and extortion cases have been on the rise of the past several months.

A police official was quoted as saying that this was not the first time that road construction workers were abducted by the outfit. Many abductions took place earlier and the kidnapped people would later be released after the ransom money was paid.