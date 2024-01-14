30 Crore Ayushman Cards Created under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

In order to reach out to the last mile, NHA has launched ‘Ayushman App’ for Ayushman Card creation. The app has a unique feature of self-verification. In simple 4 steps, this feature enables users to create Ayushman Card using an android mobile phone. Further, any person can help beneficiaries to create Ayushman card. Thus, the Ayushman App enables Jan Bhagidari in its spirit. The success of this application can be measured from the fact that the app has been downloaded for more than 52 lakh times, since its launch on September 13, 2023.