32 Airports Temporarily Shut in Northern and Western India; ATS Routes Also Suspended

In a significant move set to impact air travel across northern and western India, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced the temporary suspension of civil flight operations at 32 airports from May 9 to May 14, 2025, citing “operational reasons.” The closure is effective until 05:29 IST on May 15.

Advertisment

This sweeping decision affects several major and strategic airports, including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Jodhpur, Bhuj, Rajkot, and Shimla, among others. The complete list includes a mix of commercial and defence-run airfields such as Adhampur, Ambala, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bikaner, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Sarsawa, Thoise, and Uttarlai.

In addition to the airport shutdowns, the AAI has also issued NOTAM G0555/25, replacing an earlier notice, to announce the suspension of 25 key Air Traffic Service (ATS) route segments across the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs). These air routes will remain unavailable from surface level to unlimited altitude until 23:59 UTC on May 14 (05:29 IST on May 15).

Airlines and private operators have been advised to reroute flights and coordinate with Air Traffic Control (ATC) units to ensure safety and minimize disruption. While no official reason has been disclosed publicly, the scale of the temporary airspace lockdown has sparked speculation about a major strategic or defence-related operation.

Passengers are urged to check with their respective airlines for updates and rebooking options.

Also Read: Flight Operations Hit as 27 Airports Shut; 430 Flights Cancelled Across India