36-Hour Curfew in Cuttack After Violence During Puja Procession and VHP Rally

Authorities in Odisha have imposed a 36-hour curfew across several police station limits of Cuttack from Sunday evening (October 5) following violent clashes between two groups during a Durga Puja immersion procession and a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) bike rally. The clashes left at least 25 police personnel injured, including eight who are reported to be in serious condition.

The unrest began after a minor personal dispute during a Durga idol immersion procession on Friday evening (October 3) spiraled into a larger confrontation. Four individuals were arrested the following day in connection with the altercation.

Despite prior warnings, the VHP organised a bike rally on Sunday (October 5) without police permission. Commissioner of Police S. Dev Datta Singh said the rally was denied approval due to apprehensions over possible law-and-order issues. “When the police tried to stop the rally, tension erupted. The participants started pelting stones, injuring 25 police personnel,” Singh said, adding that police used lathi charge and fired rubber bullets to disperse the mob. “The situation has been brought under control,” he said.

Following the violence, the Odisha government imposed a 36-hour curfew starting from 10 p.m. on Sunday to curb further escalation. Essential services including healthcare, milk and vegetable supply, and movement for students and office-goers have been exempted.

The state government also suspended internet and data services in Cuttack city from 7 p.m. on Sunday till 7 p.m. on Monday to prevent the spread of misinformation and inflammatory messages on platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and X.

The Home Department, in a notification, stated that “anti-social elements have been misusing social media to circulate false, provocative, and inflammatory content, threatening to disturb public order and peace.”

Meanwhile, the VHP has announced a 12-hour bandh across Odisha on Monday (October 6), demanding strict action against those responsible for the attacks and alleging that similar incidents have been recurring in the Kadamrasul area. The outfit has also sought a high-level inquiry and door-to-door searches in the affected locality.

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Y. B. Khurania warned of stringent action against anyone attempting to disrupt peace, saying, “All legal provisions will be invoked against those taking the law into their own hands.”

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has appealed for calm, urging citizens to uphold Cuttack’s centuries-old tradition of communal harmony. “Cuttack is a thousand-year-old city — a unique symbol of brotherhood and peace. The recent incidents have disturbed this harmony due to the actions of some mischief-mongers. The government is keeping a close watch, and strict action will be taken as per law,” the CM said.

After a brief lull on Saturday (October 4), fresh tension erupted again on Sunday, forcing police to use force to restore order. As the city remains under curfew, heavy security deployment continues in sensitive areas, with authorities appealing to citizens to cooperate and maintain peace.

