38 TMC MLAs have Good Relation with BJP: Mithun Chakrabarty

BJP leader Mithun Chakrabarty on Wednesday claimed that 38 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs are in touch with the opposition party in West Bengal.

The actor-turned politician, while speaking at a presser in Kolkata said that over a dozen MLAs from the ruling TMC are in very good relations with the BJP.

"Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us)," Mithun said.

The TMC, while reacting to his allegations, said the famed actor is "trying to fool the people by making false claims".

Chakraborty said the BJP is in power in 18 states, and the party's flag will "fly high in a few other states very soon".

“The BJP will not stop its fight in West Bengal. If free and fair polls are held in the state today, the party will form the next government,” he said.

“Such statements are an attempt to fool the masses. It has no relation with reality,” TMC MP Santanu Sen said.

The TMC has 216 MLAs in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. The opposition BJP has 75 legislators.