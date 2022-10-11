4 Booked for Conspiring to Kill Uttarakhand Minister

Four persons have been booked by the Uttarakhand Police for allegedly conspiring to kill Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and state cabinet minister Saurabh Bahuguna.

Saurabh, son of former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, is among the youngest members of the Pushkar Singh Dhami cabinet.

Hira Singh, along with Satnam Singh alias Satta, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Aziz alias Guddu, is accused of plotting an attack on the minister, the officials said.

Calling it a “sensational conspiracy”, Senior Superintendent of Udham Singh Nagar Police (SSP) Manjunath TC said, “This is a serious matter and a case has been registered on the complaint of the minister’s representative.”

He said that some of the suspects are being taken into custody and interrogated.

Circle Officer Om Prakash Sharma said the four were arrested from Sitarganj in Udham Singh Nagar district on the basis of a complaint lodged by Bahuguna's representative and BJP leader Umashankar Dubey.