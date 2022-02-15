4 Dead, 15 Injured As Van Falls Into Gorge In Arunachal Pradesh

In a tragic incident, at least four women were killed and 15 others injured after a pickup van they were travelling in lost control and fell into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kra Daadi district.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday evening when the victims were travelling from Tali to Palin after attending a fellowship programme.

The pickup van reportedly went offroad near Kumey bridge point in Kuwa and fell into a 20-meter deep gorge above the Kumey River.

While four women died on the spot, 15 others suffered injuries, nine of who are said to be critical.

The critically injured have been sent for treatment to a hospital in Itanagar, while the others are being treated at Palin.

The deceased were identified as Bohu Poyum, Nich Nenia, Toku Yachi and Goda Yayak.

Taking to Twitter, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed grief over the tragic accident. He also announced ex-gratia under Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) for the victim's families.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate tragic vehicle accident near Kuwa bridge point between Tali and Palin in Kra-Daadi district. My deepest condolences. I pray for early recovery of those injured. Ex-gratia under Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) sanctioned,” he tweeted.