4 Special Prosecutors Appointed in NIA Cases Related to PFI, Akhil Gogoi

Four advocates have been appointed as special public prosecutors for conducting matters on behalf of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and its specific cases linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi before the NIA Special Courts and High Courts in Guwahati, Kerala, Rajasthan and Chennai.

The four advocates appointed by the Centre are Makhan Phukan, Ajith Kumar S, Sneh Deep Khyaliya and N Baaskaran. They will handle these cases in the four states of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, said a notice issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

These advocates have been appointed for a period of "three years with effect from the date of publication of the notification or until further orders, whichever is earlier".

Makhan will be conducting the matters on behalf of the NIA before the High Court of Guwahati while Ajith and Sneh will conduct NIA cases on its behalf in NIA Special courts and High Courts of Kerala and Rajasthan. N Baaskaran will conduct NIA cases on its behalf in the NIA Special Court in Chennai and the High Court of Madras.

The Centre took the step exercising the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), read with Sub-Section (8) of Section 24 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974).