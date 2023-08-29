National

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Andaman Sea

The earthquake struck at around 3:50 am in the wee hours of Tuesday. The epicenter was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to NCS.
An earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Andaman Sea
An earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Andaman SeaREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit the Andaman Sea on Tuesday, confirmed the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on X.

The earthquake struck at around 3:50 am in the wee hours of Tuesday. The epicenter was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to NCS.

Taking to social media platform X, NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-08-2023, 03:50:10 IST, Lat: 11.46 & Long: 93.34, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Andaman Sea."

It may be noted that an earthquake measuring magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers and occurred at around 8:04 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 28-08-2023, 20:04:31 IST, Lat: 23.21 & Long: 83.22, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Surguja, Chhattisgarh", said the NCS on 'X'.

An earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Andaman Sea
BREAKING: 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Guwahati
National Centre for Seismology

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
national>>national/43-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-andaman-sea
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com